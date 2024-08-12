Clacton Carnival kicked off on Friday, with hundreds of revellers flocking to the streets to enjoy the fun.
So far, carnival goers have enjoyed a party on the square, fun on the pier, a carnival procession and a carnival fun day with a mascot race
People can also look forward to adventure golf, an egg throwing contest, a quiz night, and more.
This year, the carnival theme is ‘Mother Nature’s Natural World’, which leaves lots of room for the imagination for floats and costumes.
Charities, organisations, businesses, dance groups, and even groups of friends took part in the procession on Saturday, which wound its way from West Road car park along the beach front to Victoria Road.
Visitors could later enjoy the free fireworks display over Clacton Pier.
The street procession for 2024 was for Clacton RNLI and other local charities and organisations who supported the carnival and the running of the procession.
In 2023, the street procession collected almost £2,500.
The 2024 carnival runs until Sunday (August 18).
The first Clacton Carnival Procession can trace its origins back to 1922, which was organised for the benefit of Clacton Cottage Hospital.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here