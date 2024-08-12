So far, carnival goers have enjoyed a party on the square, fun on the pier, a carnival procession and a carnival fun day with a mascot race

People can also look forward to adventure golf, an egg throwing contest, a quiz night, and more.

This year, the carnival theme is ‘Mother Nature’s Natural World’, which leaves lots of room for the imagination for floats and costumes.

Charities, organisations, businesses, dance groups, and even groups of friends took part in the procession on Saturday, which wound its way from West Road car park along the beach front to Victoria Road.

Visitors could later enjoy the free fireworks display over Clacton Pier.

The street procession for 2024 was for Clacton RNLI and other local charities and organisations who supported the carnival and the running of the procession.

In 2023, the street procession collected almost £2,500.

The 2024 carnival runs until Sunday (August 18).

The first Clacton Carnival Procession can trace its origins back to 1922, which was organised for the benefit of Clacton Cottage Hospital.