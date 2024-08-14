Emergency services were called to the seafront on August 8 when a fire destroyed three homes and damaged seven more.

In a statement, Jaywick councillor Bradley Thompson said: “This is my last post regarding the fire as the families that have been affected now need space to come to terms and rebuild and have space.

“I’ve spoken to both families that have been put in temporary accommodation and they are doing well and are being supported by Tendring District Council, community groups and organisations.”

Councillor - Bradley Thompson tried to get people to safety during the fire (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Mr Thompson promised one of the affected families to try his “hardest” to retrieve an urn containing the ashes of the victim’s mother, which had to be left behind when the family escaped the flames.

He said: “After being told it was not possible this morning, I then got a call from the council that the houses were being demolished to make it safe and go see if there was any hope to recover them.

“Her daughter Kayla and her friend were watching this happen in front of them, and she spotted her nan's ashes in the debris and the workers returned them to her.

"They rushed home to give them to her mum and uncle.”

He praised her as an “absolute credit” to her family, after she replied to his question about whether she needed anything with: “I’ve got my phone, friends and family. I don’t need anything - I’m all good.”

Essex Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Jaywick on suspicion of arson on Thursday, who remains in custody.