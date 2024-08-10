Officers were called to Staple Tye, Harlow, shortly after 8.30am this morning, Saturday August 10.

Southern Way was also closed for a time as a precaution.

Police say there was "never any threat to the community."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We liaised with MOD colleagues, who took the lead at the scene and a cordon was put in place as a precaution.

"A controlled explosion was carried out on the item, which was assessed by Army experts to pose no threat. There was never any threat to the community.

"The scene was released shortly after 1pm and we’d like to thank shoppers and businesses in the area for their patience whilst the item was dealt with."