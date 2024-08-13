The West Cliff Theatre is now showing its incredible Summer Show.

Celebrating the theatre's 130th year, the show was beautifully executed with glitzy, dazzling outfits sparkling in the venue's lights, incredible sound production and singers, as well as outstanding dance routines and showmanship.

I was lucky enough to get front-row seats to the opening night of the show and was stunned by the two hours of non-stop entertainment, from comedy to juggling to dance routines.

The night opened with the dazzling Summer Show dancers in beautiful costumes and the two incredible singers - Kira MacCarter and George Grant - performing songs from The Greatest Showman.

Funnyman Ben Nickless warmed the crowd up with some hilarious gags and comedic jokes.

The impressionist, who starred in the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2022, continued to appear on stage throughout the night to get more laughs from the audience.

Ian Marchant, the Gentleman Juggler, also wowed the crowds with his talented juggling and amazing tricks, and got the crowd chuckling with his dry humour.

He came out in the first act with a fun throwback comedic act which harked back to Charlie Chaplin and classic seaside showbiz entertainment.

Young dancers from The Company also performed well on stage and did a fabulous piece in lovely outfits, as well as supporting the older Summer Show dancers in performances of iconic songs from classic musicals.

Feeling the joy and laughter radiating from the audience around me made me smile just as much as the incredible showmen and women on stage.

I would recommend this glamourous show to anyone who loves a good time.

The songs, dances and comedy sketches were wonderful. I really enjoyed myself - and I'm sure the rest of the opening night crowd did too.

For more information go to https://www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/localtalent/the-summer-show-2024.