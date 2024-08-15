The members of the Ghost and Paranormal Society North Essex gather every third Tuesday of the month to investigate unexplained incidents in the area.

Recent discoveries of the group have explored the history of the Robert Burre pub, in Burrs Road, Clacton, with the next meeting taking place August 20.

Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Susan Vousden on 01255 813511 or 07969637704.

Those under the age of 18 will have to be in attendance of a parent or guardian over the age of 18.