Firefighters battled the fire in Beach Way, Jaywick, for 16 hours on Thursday.

The fires affected ten homes, with three houses badly damaged and seven others left charred black.

Two fundraisers have now been set up by people in the community to help support the victims of the incident.

Aaron Taylor, owner of the Sun Spa 11 at the Sunspot, set one of the fundraisers up trying to raise £5,000.

He said: "I have opened my doors to the public and those in need to feed and provide water, clothes and shelter.

"Any donation really would be really appreciated. My humanitarian aid is not over yet."

A second fundraiser by Jessica Smith is trying to support a family of seven, who lost everything to the flames.

She said: "They have lost everything something's can not be replaced. But with a little help we can all help ease things a little for her and her children."

Crew- Fire fighters worked very hard to prevent the blaze from spreading further in the high winds. (Image: Claudia Bradley)

Six crews from Chelmsford, Clacton, Coggeshall, Dovercourt, Halstead and Weeley were called to tackle the flames just before 11am on August 8.

The firefighters worked into the night to monitor the scene, finally departing at around 3.30am.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews left the scene around 3.30am this morning after remaining on scene to monitor hotspots.

“We have a fire investigation officer at the scene today investigating the cause of the fire.

"Three houses were left badly damaged by the fire and seven other properties had smoke and heat damage."

The fire service also thanked the public for getting cold water and ice creams for its firefighters.

Support- The fire service thanked the public for fetching cold water and ice-creams for the crews. (Image: Claudia Bradley)

UK Power Networks were also on the scene and confirmed power supplies were shut off so the firefighters could tackle the blaze safely.

A spokesman from UK Power Networks spokesman said: “Engineers attended Beach Way, Jaywick, to turn off supplies to enable emergency services to safely respond to a fire.

“We isolated supplies to 46 customers between 11.34am yesterday (August 8) and 12.06am today (August 9) and power will be returned to the final three customers as soon as possible.”

It has been confirmed one man was taken to hospital in Colchester for further treatment.

Safe- UK Power Networks shut off power to 46 homes for firefighters' safety, with police keeping people away from the smoke. (Image: Claudia Bradley)

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 11.39am with reports of a fire in Beach Way, Jaywick.

“We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, four ambulances, a community first responder and two ambulance officer vehicles.

“Seven patients were assessed at the scene and one adult was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

A man, 47, has been arrested on suspicion of arson.