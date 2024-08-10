With the summer weather getting hotter day-by-day what better way to spend in than spending a couple of hours at a water-themed fun venue?

From splash parks for children to water obstacle courses for all ages, Essex is no short of incredible attractions full of splashing and fun.

Here is a list of some of the best water park and activity venues in Essex:

Maldon Splash Park

As the largest waterside park in Essex, this splash park is found in The Valley alongside the Galleon and the beach huts.

The site is open from July 14 until late August, with 30-minute time slots available between 10am and 4.30pm.

Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult at all times with a maximum of three children per adult.

For more information, head to https://www.placesleisure.org/centres/blackwater-leisure-centre/centre-activities/maldon-splash-park.

Curve Water Sports, St Osyth

Essex's biggest inflatable wipe-out obstacle course is found in Mill Street, St Osyth, and can be booked for £22 an hour.

It also offers all sorts of water sports to take part in, including wakeboarding, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.

For more information go to https://curvewatersports.co.uk.

Aqua Park, Lakeside Shopping Centre

This venue is open at varying time slots throughout the summer until early September with a huge water obstacle course to battle.

The water attraction in the hugely popular Lakeside in Grays has more than 30 inflatable obstacles which include giant slides, monkey bars, blast bags and balance beams.

For more information go to https://lakeside-shopping.com/stores/aqua-park

Aqua Park, Festival Leisure Park

Found in Basildon, the attraction offers lots of inflatable obstacles for people to try out and the hour-long sessions include briefings and a buoyancy aid.

Suitable for children aged six and over, there is more than 100ft of walkway which is guaranteed to provide some fun in the sun this summer.

The site has a capacity of 35 people per hour and takes bookings for individuals, birthday parties or just a group of friends wanting to keep cool this summer.

Complete with its own beach, paddling area and cafe, Festwake is a great day out for the whole family.

For more information go to https://www.festwake.com/aqua-park.

Clacton Pavilion Water Park

This large water park in Marine Parade East, Clacton, is a great time for all the family with .

The state-of-the-art waterpark is the largest waterpark in Clacton and is the first of its kind in the UK.

The park is open every day during the season (weather dependent) and offers a host of features including interactive elements and food on site.

Offering a range of engaging and interactive elements, the complex can accommodate as many as 90 children at any one time.

For more information go to https://clactonpavilion.co.uk/splash-park.

Aqua Park, Mersea Boating Lake

Comprised of a six-acre man-made salt water lake, and situated in the beautiful countryside of East Mersea, this attraction has a floating aqua park.

The slippery, floating course, on which guests can race, challenge each other and have lots of laughs, provides a great activity for all the family.

For more information go to https://www.merseaboatinglake.com/activities/aqua-park.