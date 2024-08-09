Emergency services were called to the seafront at around 11am on Thursday after residents and business owners had spotted smoke.

Several fire crews were tackling the flames, while safety hubs were set up around the area for those affected.

Sandys Farm, a community farm in Rectory Road, St Osyth took three pigs in, a sow, a boar and a little piglet, which were trapped in the flames.

Injured - A piglet suffered a number of burns in the fire (Image: Sandys Farm)

Gary Clarke, of Sandys Farm, said: “We were called by another lady who runs the Sonny’s Army charity in the area and told us some animals were trapped in the fire.

“We rushed there as quickly as we could to see if we could help. We talked to the police at the scene and they said they’d try to get them out.

“The mum and the dad did not get a scratch, but the piglet has got some quite bad burns.”

The pigs were brought to Kinfauns Veterinary centre in Little Clacton, who normally do not care for agricultural animals, but agreed to help with emergency care without charge.

Fire - A fire broke out yesterday at the Jaywick seafront (Image: Natalie Hensel)

The piglet was treated with antibiotics, painkillers and creams for the burns, keeping the animal heroes up all night, making sure it was all right.

“It’ll take between six to eight weeks for it to recover, I guess," Mr Clarke added, who is relieved that mother and father are doing well, and the piglet is eating and drinking.

The small charity is always happy to receive unwanted bedding and towels for the animals, as well as financial contributions for the volunteer-run farm.

Parents - The sow and boar rescued are doing fine (Image: Sandys Farm)

A number of residents and business owners in Jaywick have started fundraisers to support the families affected by the fire.

Reports confirm that three homes were destroyed while another seven have been damaged and Essex Police arrested a 47-year-old man from Jaywick on suspicion of arson the same day.

He remains in custody, while Essex Fire and Rescue Service and police are investigating the cause of the fire.