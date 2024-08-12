Hot air from Northern France is set to hit Essex next week, bringing blazing heat and temperatures of up to 30C on Monday.

The high temperatures will see a rise in pollen count throughout the country, along with high UV levels.

The Met Office and UK Health and Security Agency have issued a yellow heat-health alert which will run until early Tuesday.

In their summer health advice Dr Ruth Bushaway, Associate Medical Director, NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, warned people to look out for others.

She said: "Most advice on staying well during the warmer summer weather is common sense, but some people run a greater risk of harm, including older people, babies and young children and people with a serious chronic condition, particularly breathing or heart problems. So please look out for others.

"Dehydration in older people can cause dizziness and light headedness and is a major cause of falls and fractures. Older people often experience a reduced sensation of thirst, meaning they don’t realise they need a drink."

Dr Ruth urged parents to keep little ones "out of the sun as much as possible."

The heatwave comes as dozens of people have been out enjoying Clacton's beaches.

Clacton Pier has seen a decrease in visitors so far this summer, due to weather conditions.

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s Communications Manager, said that it had been a very slow start to the summer season due to the bad weather and trade had been adversely affected.

He said: “The lack of warm sunny days over June and July definitely meant less visitors to both the pier and the town in general.

“However, in the last couple of weeks things have picked up and we have been very busy due to the appearance of the sun, much warmer temperatures, and the fact that it is the school holidays.

“We are hoping that the weather will be kind for the rest of the season, and we can make up for lost trade earlier on."

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with high temperatures forecast for Tuesday.