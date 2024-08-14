National Grid recently held a consultation into its proposals for a new power line connection between Norwich and Tilbury to link up electricity infrastructure – including connections in Tendring.

In response to the consultation, Tendring Council last month said it remains “strongly opposed” to the proposed plans, following concerns over the impact on the countryside and the transport network.

At a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (August 6), councillors unanimously voted in favour of a motion proposed by Zoe Fairley which states the pylons could have a “potentially devastating effect” on Tendring.

Plans - MP Ed Miliband suggested a power line project

The motion called on council leader Mark Stephenson to write to Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, calling on him to re-examine the Norwich to Tilbury proposals and look at an integrated offshore grid, as well as highlighting that putting cables underground has been assessed as being better and cheaper than pylons.

Mr Miliband will also be asked not to allow plans to proceed for the Tarchon Energy interconnector project, which would see a direct high voltage link between Germany and Great Britain, due to fears over costs and the national interest.

Mrs Fairley said: “There is a huge amount of concern. The level of objection across the 184km route is unprecedented – and the impacts are too severe.

“People’s concerns are not nimbyism. Communities and farmers should not have to bear the burden without proper levels of compensation.”

Council planning boss Andy Baker said he did not believe the benefits of the project would outweigh the damaging effect on the environment.

Councillor - Andy Baker spoke out against the plans (Image: Submitted)

He said: “While I consider the move to renewable energy to be of huge importance, whether it is wind, solar or hydro, it surely cannot be at the expense of devastating huge areas of land using technology from the distant past.

“National Grid has consulted on one option only, despite the fact that there are other options available, including offshore powerlines.

“I have never seen so many people and organisations, parish, town, district, borough and county councils united in their opposition to a scheme.

“It sends a united message to National Grid and the Government that other options must be explored.”

Mr Stephenson, who backed the motion, will also write to Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin and Clacton MP Nigel Farage to call on them to take all possible actions open to them to support the council position.

The Government will have the final say on the plans.

It is expected the plans will be submitted next year and, if granted, construction could begin in 2027.