The fierce blaze saw three houses badly damaged by the fire and seven other properties affected in Beach Way.

It has now been confirmed one man was taken to hospital in Colchester for further treatment.

Ambulance- Four ambulances and multiple ambulance vehicles attended the scene in Beach Way. (Image: Natalie Hensel)

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 11.39am with reports of a fire in Beach Way, Jaywick.

“We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, four ambulances, a community first responder and two ambulance officer vehicles.

“Seven patients were assessed at the scene and one adult was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Tendring Council, Sandy's Farm, The Sunspot and Never Say Die pub all set up refuges and safe spaces for both people and animals affected by the fire.

Fire- Crews were at the scene for around 16 hours tackling the fire and monitoring hotspots. (Image: Natalie Hensel)

Meanwhile, fire crews worked into the night to monitor the scene.

An Essex County Fire and Service spokesman said: "Crews left the scene around 3.30am this morning after remaining on scene to monitor hotspots.

“We have a fire investigation officer at the scene today investigating the cause of the fire.

"Three houses were left badly damaged by the fire and seven other properties had smoke and heat damage."

Six crews from Chelmsford, Clacton, Coggeshall, Dovercourt, Halstead and Weeley were called to Beach Way.

A man, 47, has been arrested on suspicion of arson.