The Princes Acting Centre will be presenting the hard-hitting Broadway musical, which won eight Tony Awards, at the Tendring Council-run venue from August 21-24.

Spring Awakening is based on a late 19th Century expressionist play by German playwright Frank Wedekind.

The musical tells the story of youths navigating teenage self-discovery and coming of age and is known for its controversial depictions of adolescence and violence.

Council arts and heritage boss Gary Scott said: “The Princes Acting Centre is thrilled that it will be presenting Spring Awakening.

“It is a thought-provoking musical and is not recommended for audiences under the age of 16, but it explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion.

“The Princes Acting Centre is a wonderful training platform for young performers who aspire to a career in the performing arts. Spring Awakening promises to be an unforgettable show.”

The landmark musical by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater is described as an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll and was lauded by Entertainment Weekly as "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade”.

The show is directed by Melissa Wenn, with musical direction from Neil Whitfield and Nik Graham, and choreography by Joeley Bishop.

It contains mature themes, including sexual content, explicit language, issues such as teenage sexuality, pregnancy, homosexuality, suicide and a simulated sex scene.

A parental guide to the show is available on the Princes Theatres website and at the box office.

Tickets are £13 (£12 concessions) from the Princes Theatre website at www.princestheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 686633.