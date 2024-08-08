Emergency services were called to Beach Way shortly before 11am today.

A number of homes there were on fire and other properties had to be evacuated.

The fire service said three homes were destroyed and another seven damaged.

Following the incident, Essex Police has arrested a man on suspicion of arson.

The 47-year-old from Jaywick remains in custody.

Officers are seeking anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage to get in contact.

Reports should quote incident 404 of August 8.