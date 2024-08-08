Hot air from Northern France is set to sweep in, according to forecasters, bringing blazing heat which could see parts of Essex experience highs of 30C on Monday.

Ahead of this hot weather, the Met Office and UK Health and Security Agency have issued a yellow heat-health alert from 9am on Sunday (August 11) until 9am on Tuesday (August 13).

Heat and humidity will be building over Sunday and Monday, and it will become very hot for some.



Annie has more details 👇 pic.twitter.com/Kpgwfm0f5U — Met Office (@metoffice) August 7, 2024

The health and security agency says "significant" impacts are possible across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures, including:

Increased health risks for vulnerable population including those in the 65-plus age group or people with health conditions

Increased demand for remote healthcare services

Internal temperatures in care settings - such as hospitals and care homes - may exceed recommended threshold

Impact on ability of services to be delivered due to heat effects on workforce

Increased risk to vulnerable people living independently in the community as well as in care settings due to indoor environments overheating

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Tropical Storm Debby in North America is helping to strengthen the jet stream, and is causing it to meander over the Atlantic. This will allow hot air to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week.

“Temperatures are likely to reach the low 30° Celsius in places, notably in the south and southeast. Further north and west within this warm air, outbreaks of heavy showers or thunderstorms are possible. As well as the hot daytime temperatures, a very warm night is also expected on Sunday night into Monday”.