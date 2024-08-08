EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a huge fire in Jaywick this afternoon.
Fire crews are at Beach Way, Jaywick, fighting a fire which is reportedly affecting houses in the area.
The road is reportedly closed while emergency services deal with the fire.
Bradley Thompson, Jaywick councillor, told the Gazette he has been helping people on the scene.
Pictures circulating online show lots of grey smoke billowing high into the sky over the town.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "We’re currently at a large fire in Beach Way, Clacton
"There’s lots of smoke coming from the scene, if you live nearby please keep your windows and doors closed.
"We have six crews working to get the fire under control. Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident."
The Gazette has a reporter on their way to the scene.
