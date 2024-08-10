The Naze Protection Society is staging a free Save the Naze party on Sunday, August 18.

The event is part of the group's efforts to protect the Naze, and residents are urged to show their support.

Acting chairman David Eagle will lead the event.

He said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and contribute to a cause that affects us all.

"The Naze is a vital natural resource, and with your help, we can ensure its preservation for future generations."

The event will feature activities for all ages, including educational talks, guided nature walks and family-friendly games.

Local experts will be on hand to discuss the importance of the Naze and the ongoing efforts to protect it from erosion and other environmental threats.

Mr Eagle added: "We are stronger together, and this event is a testament to the community's dedication to preserving our natural heritage.

"Your participation will make a significant difference."