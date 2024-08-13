Figures from the Ministry of Justice show 701 offenders in Tendring were released from prison, cautioned or handed a non-custodial sentence in the year to September 2022.

Out of these offenders, over 158 went on to reoffend within a year.

This included two under-18s.

The reoffending rate in the area stood at 22.5 per cent – slightly up from 22.1 per cent the year before.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "When looking at Tendring we have the same commitment to working with partners to reduce crime and keep people safe.

"Joint working with Tendring Council community safety officers and Tendring Community Safety Partnership has helped with a reduction in the number of crimes reported in the district.

"Tendring has seen a seven per cent reduction in crime reported compared with this time last year with 924 fewer crimes."

Across England and Wales, the rate rose from 24.3 per cent in 2020-21 to 25.8 per cent in the October 2021 to September 2022 period.

Reoffending rates across the country also varied significantly depending on both the type of offence and length of sentence.

The highest was for theft at 52.3 per cent, and for adults released from custodial sentences of less than 12 months at 55.9 per cent.

Across England and Wales, reoffenders had an average of 3.8 new offences. This was lower in Tendring, where they had around three each.

On average, this group had committed 16.1 previous offences.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "This Government is committed to a criminal justice system that makes better citizens, not better criminals.

"That has started by addressing the crisis in our prisons with the emergency measures set out by the Lord Chancellor last month.

"We are also strengthening the probation services, bringing on 1,000 new probation officers by March 2025. And we will be doing more to bring together prison governors and employers to help get people into work and break the cycle of crime.

"These statistics are a reminder of the scale of that task, but this new Government is committed to reducing reoffending."