Essex Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner, Roger Hirst, has given his thanks to Essex Police, its partners, and the county’s communities for keeping the area safe.

Across the country there has been widespread disorder, violence, and looting.

Thousands of pounds’ worth of damage has been caused in towns including Plymouth, Weymouth, Aldershot, Tamworth, and Rotherham.

Speaking up - Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst (Image: Essex PFCC)

The unrest was sparked when riots first broke out in Merseyside last Tuesday after three children were stabbed to death at a dance studio in Southport.

According to Mr Hirst the force and its partners have “worked hard to combat” disinformation online, provide visible reassurance and make it clear that “anybody coming to Essex to cause trouble will be arrested”.

He also convened a meeting with “leaders” from across Essex to discuss the positive work being done by the force and its partners, “following the serious disturbances outside of Essex”.

He said: “I would like to thank Essex Police, partners and the public who have all come together to keep Essex safe.

"Violence, disorder and criminality will not be tolerated in the streets of Essex.

“The Police along with council partners have stepped up their visible presence in towns across Essex to reassure communities and as normal they will be there if they are needed.

“Our communities have continued to go about their normal lives.

Patrolling - Essex Police officers in Southend yesterday after receiving reports of 'potential planned disorder' (Image: Essex Police)

"The scenes we have all seen on the news from across the country and being replayed via social media have been truly shocking and my thoughts are with those people and communities affected.”

Mr Hirst has also condemned the act of disinformation which is when someone purposely spreads false information on social media or the internet in effort to cause harm.

He says there has been a “significant volumes of false information being shared on social media about fake events or protests”.

Mr Hirst has urged the public to not trust nor share the information online “if you don’t know the person who has created the content”.

The commissioner continued: "These posts are not offering legitimate ways to raise concerns but are stirring up hatred and division.

“They are also no way to honour the three young people whose lives were so brutally taken in the Southport attack.

"In a democratic society there is no place for violence and intimidation.

“The law is there to protect all of us whatever our background or beliefs and we will support peaceful protest and free speech.

“We must resolve differences through dialogue and discussion.

"The incidents and disorder being stirred up via social media will not be tolerated in Essex and we will continue to work with partners and our communities to maintain the safety of our communities.”