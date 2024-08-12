We decided to emerge ourselves in a new experience to discover the beauty of our shores.

Brightlingsea with its picturesque seafront hubs and welcoming town centre, is a true gem on our coast.

Its harbour is the perfect spot for sailing and boat enthusiasts, and those who are looking to dip their toes into.

Over the years, the harbour has offered a foot ferry service and tours, which have seen a new addition this year with the launch of a full electrical boat.

The Colne Innovation can take up to 12 passengers for a pleasant trip along the Brightlingsea and St Osyth Creek or up the River Colne.

Destination - St Osyth boatyard (Image: Newsquest)

One of the trips available is the afternoon tea trip to the St Osyth boatyard, where the historic barge May is moored.

The trip to the barge was a lovely experience on a Friday afternoon, with sunshine and perfect temperatures.

While hearing how the Colne Innovation was transformed from a fishing boat to the now function ferry, it was the perfect opportunity to experience the Essex countryside from a different perspective, enjoying the views of rich-green meadows and spot the native wildlife.

Within 30 minutes, we arrived at the May, where a delicious afternoon tea was served.

Tea - A lovely afternoon tea was served on the historic barge May (Image: Newsquest)

The barge has a rich history and even appeared in the 1972 Olympics, but has now “retired”.

We were told of plans to transform it into a community-led floating bakery, returning back to its roots of carrying grain and flour between Ipswich and London or Kent.

Enjoying a variety of sandwiches, scones, pastries and tea, we learned about the project of The Bread and Roses Barge, led by women to support other women from all walks of life.

The trip back once again invited us to let the eye wander on the peaceful beauty of the creek, without the disturbing noise or smell of a non-electric motor, before we safely landed at the harbour again.

Tours - Brightlingsea Harbour also offers a lunch cruise (Image: Newsquest)

Brightlingsea Harbour is also offering lunch cruises to The Anchor in Rowhedge, passing Wivenhoe and the Colne Barrier.

Groups of more than six people can get a group discount Monday to Friday, and trips can be booked online or at the harbour office in Harbour Square.