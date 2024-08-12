Magnificent 3D special effects are being used when the Tendring Council-run theatre hosts Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The groundbreaking panto experience promises a visual spectacle like no other, with the audience being handed 3D glasses for special sections of the show.

Council culture boss Gary Scott said he was excited about the upcoming season.

Theatre- The Princes Theatre in Clacton from the inside (Image: TDC)

He said: "We’re thrilled to announce that 3D special effects are being used for the first time at Clacton’s Princes Theatre pantomime.

“This addition will undoubtedly elevate the audience experience, making it an unmissable event.

“Theatre-goers will don special 3D glasses during part of the show, really bringing scenes to life in stunning detail.

“From the amazing visual effects to elaborate costumes and a talented cast, Shone Productions will be pulling out all the stops to ensure a top-notch production with lots of laughs.”

The pantomime adaptation of the Brothers Grimm classic tale will be staged by Liverpool-based Shone Productions, in what is their Princes Theatre debut, from December 7-29.

The group will also be providing the next three years of pantos at the venue.

The classic story features evil stepmothers, poisoned apples and tales of treachery – and loyalty – as the beautiful Snow White and her seven friends from the Enchanted Forest attempt to defeat the evil Wicked Queen.

The title role is played by Ellis Lloyd, a graduate of the Urdang Academy, who brings a wealth of talent and passion to the part. With her background in professional dance and musical theatre, Ellis is set to captivate audiences with an enchanting performance.

Fairy Fortune will be played by Georgina Newton, a seasoned performer and graduate of Italia Conti, who has toured the UK with numerous productions.

Acclaimed Clacton magician Danny Lee Grew returns to his hometown for this special production in the role of Muddles, while veteran performer Daniel Hanton, renowned for his over-the-top panto dames, brings his unique flair to the role of Dame Dolly.

There will also be a special guest appearance via pre-recorded video by CBBC’s Hacker T Dog as the Magic Mirror. The much-loved border terrier, known for his comedic antics and television success, adds an extra layer of fun to the pantomime.

As well as standard performances, there will be a relaxed performance – with quieter music, reduced loud or surprising sound effects, no strobe lighting and flexibility for audience members to move around for those who might find the full production overwhelming.

And new to the Princes Theatre, for one night only there will also be a saucier 'adult' show, packed with innuendo.

Tickets are available now from princestheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 686633.