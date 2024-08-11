But, headteachers also have the responsibility of leading a school into the next chapter of its life.

They shape not just the children, but the foundations of the school, often leaving an important mark in its history.

For those that might be interested in being at the helm, here are several headteacher jobs available across Essex and what they’re looking for.

School- Heathlands Church of England Primary School in West Bergholt (Image: Google)

Heathlands Church of England Primary School, Colchester

Located in the heart of the large village of West Bergholt, on the northern outskirts of Colchester, the Governors are looking for a dynamic leader who will be able to drive the school from Good to Outstanding and has a commitment supporting the school’s Christian vision.

They are hoping to find a candidate to start in January 2025. Applications close August 30.

Trinity Road Primary School, Chelmsford

This primary school which received a £3M investment in 2023, is looking for a headteacher who can empower its “high-performing team of educators and support staff”.

Situated in the heart of Chelmsford, pupils have easy access to city facilities, and the school is excited to offer an alternative SEN Support for its significant proportion of children with special educational needs.

Applications close on September 15.

Churchgate Church of England Primary School, Harlow

Situated in the village of Old Harlow, the primary school is looking for a headteacher who can drive its rating from Good to Outstanding and who has a “commitment” to supporting its Christian vision.

Applications close on September 16, with the ideal start date of January 1, 2025.