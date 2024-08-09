In an online statement, Nigel Farage addressed the national unrests in a video headlined ‘How to stop the riots’.

He said: “Thugs setting fire to hotels, migrant hotels with people in them, is just wrong at every level.

“I understand the frustrations. I understand the anger that is felt by huge numbers of people, but we do not support.

"I do not support street protest, violence or thuggery in any way and that’s why for 30 years I’ve fought elections.

“Because I believe that democracy is the peaceful way to solve problems.”

Mr Farage also distanced himself from far-right campaigners and their views.

“And as for the Tommy Robinsons and those that genuinely do stir up hatred, well, I’ve never had anything to do with them, in fact, I was the one person above all that got rid of the BNP as an electoral threat," said the Reform UK leader.

“So as for what is being said by the Anna Soubrys of this world, the Andy McDonalds from Labour of this world, the accusation that somehow I’m orchestrating these riots, nothing, but nothing could be further from the truth.”

He said broadcasters labelling the violence “Farage riots” would be “unfair, untrue and directly inciting violence against him” as he has allegedly been advised by government agencies to ‘massively uplift’ personal security.

Mr Farage claimed “two-tier policing” is an underlying issue of the violence seen across the country, and said he had “challenged” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over it.