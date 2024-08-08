Numerous pets from around Essex are looking for their forever homes - could you help them out?
Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.
There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Cookie and Socks
Gender - Female
Age - Five years old (Cookie) and two years old (Socks)
Breed - Terrier
Colour - Black, brown and white
If you want to adopt Cookie and Socks you can view their full profile here.
Cookie and Socks are a mother and daughter pair who are looking to find a home together.
They were a bit shy when first arriving at Danaher Animal Home but have grown in confidence and shown themselves to be quite playful.
Owners will likely need to be patient as they'll need time to settle in and any children in the home should ideally be over the age of 16.
Simba
Gender - Male
Age - Four years old
Breed - Siberian Husky
Colour - Black and White
If you want to adopt Simba you can view their full profile here.
Simba is described as "affectionate and naturally loving" and is looking to find his forever home.
He loves a walk or a run about in a field as well as cuddling up to people after a long day.
The centre isn't sure if he's lived in a home before so might need a refresher course on training.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "Simba is looking for a special home that can give him the reassurance and gentle guidance that he needs. You don't need experience with huskies! Just kindness and some patience, our sweet Simba craves love more than anything else!"
Twinkles
Gender - Female
Age - 10 years old
Breed - Domestic Semi Longhair
Colour - Brown and White
If you want to adopt Twinkles you can view their full profile here.
Twinkles is a more senior cat who is looking for a quiet space in her next home so would prefer a place with older children (aged 16+).
The way to her heart is food as she really enjoys her treat and she is also partial to a bit of a fuss.
Danaher Animal Home adds: "Twinkles has a few funny toes which don't sit quite straight and she is very slow at times but we all think [that] just adds to her charm."
Maverick
Gender - Male
Age - Three years old
Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Maverick you can view their full profile here.
Maverick came into the care of the RSPCA after being found stuck inside a pipe.
He was rescued by one of their inspectors and is now ready to find his forever home.
Maverick is described as a "cheeky chap" who enjoys the company of people so would be a perfect addition to a family.
