The UK Power Networks (UKPN) has confirmed that the CO15 6 area of Clacton is experiencing a power cut, and it was first reported at 6.43am today, August 7.

UKPN has dispatched a team of engineers to the area to solve the issue and get power up and running again.

According to an engineer report at 7.16am, it is believed that there is a “fault with equipment” in a local substation in Clay Hall Crescent.

A statement on the UKPN website said: “We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

“As this was an unexpected power cut, we didn't know it was going to happen so we were unable to give you advance notice.”

It is hoped that power will be restored by 11.30am at the latest.

Over three homes in the CO15 6 area have been affected by the outage.

The UKPN website does not specify if it is only one road in the postcode that has been affected.

To keep updated on the outage, visit ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut/incident?incidentid=INCD-93530-C.