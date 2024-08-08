Holland and Barrett, which has more than 1,600 shops around the world, has confirmed it will be closing its Frinton store.

A company spokesman said: “We’re committed to our customers in Essex and want to make sure we can bring them the very best health and wellness products and advice.

“We continually review our locations and can confirm that we will be closing our Frinton-on-Sea store on Wednesday, August 21.

“Our next nearest store is just seven miles away located in Clacton, and we look forward to welcoming our customers from Frinton soon.

“We are pleased to share our summer sale has just launched online and in stores to shop unmissable offers on thousands of products and brands you love.”

When asked about how many employees work there and the future of their jobs, the spokesman added: "We've worked with staff individually, and where suitable they have taken roles in other nearby H&B stores."

Other nearby Holland and Barret stores are in Clacton and Colchester, with stores also further down Essex in Witham and Braintree.