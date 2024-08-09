Clacton Carnival Association’s queen and princess have been attending various events throughout the district since being crowned in May.

At the weekend carnival queen Melisa Smith, 15, and princesses Lily Powel, 14, and Danielle Fraser, 13, attended a carnival party on the town square as well as Clacton Veterans' and Services' Day where they met Deputy Lieutenant of Essex Bonnie Hill.

The court also visited the CVST bereavement and friendship cafe and were invited to visit St Osyth Priory to learn about the history of the estate.

History - The court were invited to visit St Osyth Priory (Image: Clacton Carnival Association)

During Clacton Carnival, the committee is raising vital funds for community charities as well as staging a series of events for residents.

This year’s main festivities run from August 9-18, with the celebrations taking off with the Clacton Pier Carnival Night.

The procession along the seafront will take place on Saturday, August 10, at 6pm, followed by a fun day and mascot race on Sunday.

Children can show off their fancy dresses in a competition on Monday, August 12, which runs from 2pm to 4pm.

Tuesday will give families the opportunity to experience adventure golf, while on Wednesday more competitions await, with egg-throwing taking place at 7pm on West Beach, followed by the beer dig at 7.30pm.

A quiz night is scheduled at the Railway Club in Carnarvon Road on August 16, while the grand finale will be the 10k Clacton Half Marathon starting at the Eastcliff Greensward.

More information is available at clactoncarnival.org.