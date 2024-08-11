Dan Gillingwater, 61, has made a name for himself as a singer, composer and now artist, after a career filled with shows and tours.

After studying classical music, he turned to performing, with top roles including Tony in West Side Story and Anthony in Sweeny Todd.

He started his artistic career with portraits of singers and performers.

Painting - His sons, Felix and Oscar, are often part of the paintings (Image: Dan Gillingwater)

He returned to music and later started composing, and has written three comic operas, one of them inspired by preparing one of his sons for his return to school, called “She said the ‘F’ word”, which premiered at the 2017 Tete a Tete Opera Festival.

His return to painting more seriously has been welcomed by art lovers, with one of his paintings selling before it went on show.

Dan said: “Once I started painting again and people from the area saw my work, I had more and more people come up to me and ask me ‘Do you want to paint the view from my house?’”

A common theme in his paintings are the Walton Backwaters, which he describes as a “hidden gem”.

“It is such a special place," he said. "I have got a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old, and this is our go to place.

“My wife sat there this morning to work, and besides the odd dog walker, there is no one there.

“I want to capture the simple beauty of the coastline where we live, with the addition of children playing and swimming and having magical times that will live in their memories for ever.”

Display - Some of his works are displayed in Frinton (Image: Dan Gillingwater)

His home, Kirby-le-Soken, will always have a special place in his heart and probably be the inspiration for more pictures to come.

“I love the little things about Kirby," said Dan.

"It is magical all year round.”

He even makes the frames for his pictures, which can be up to a metre, with wood from pallets he finds lying around.

Dan's artwork can be seen in the gallery at Caxton Books, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton.