Clacton Mega Funday was set to take place on Thursday (August 8) but has been postponed due to predicted high winds.

The Met Office forecasts winds of 21mph at the start of the day and gradually increasing to 33mph by the time the event was due to end at 5pm.

The Beaufort wind scale says winds of those speeds fall into the strong breeze and the near gale categories.

Strong breezes can cause large branches to move, whistling can be heard in telegraph wires and umbrellas are used with difficulty. They also cause large waves.

Near gale can cause whole trees to blow in motion and difficulty walking against the wind.

Event organiser Michelle Allwright said: "Due to the high winds predicted on Thursday we have made the decision to reschedule.

"The safety of your children is paramount and we would not run an event that would be unsafe and put your children in danger.

"Thank you for your understanding."

The event has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 29, from 10am to 4pm.

The rescheduled date will still have bouncy castles, bungees, pony rides, toy stalls, face painting, a large food court and many other activities.

Entry wristbands cost £5 which gives children unlimited usage of the inflatables.