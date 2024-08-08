A MOTHER who lost her son to alcohol addiction has praised an “absolutely amazing” charity day for a Clacton homeless charity.
Elaine Lacey, 64, organised the second Harlow to Clacton charity bike ride in memory of son Greg Burton, who died, aged 38, on July 31, 2022.
Greg, was a father of two children, battled with mental health issues, then alcohol addiction and spent a considerable amount of time homeless in Harlow for more than a year while "fighting his demons”.
Elaine said he battled "serious mental health issues with very little support from the relevant sectors".
Towards the end of his life, he spent his remaining time in Clacton.
This year’s event saw five riders - Graham and Andy Dowers, Darryl and Jeff Welsh, and Matt King - take on a 64-mile ride from Harlow to Clacton, on July 27.
The group set off from Gibb Croft in Harlow, and made stops in Chelmsford, Witham, and Weeley, before finishing at Clacton Pier.
Now, £4,319 has been raised for Clacton-based homeless charity Hope At Trinity thanks to the fundraising efforts.
Elaine said: “What an absolutely amazing day was had by all.
“Beautiful weather, lots of support from family and friends, along with the volunteers, service users and ministers from Hope At Trinity - they all did their part.
“These boys have trained so very hard and I am so very proud of them all.
"It brought tears to my eyes as they descended the hill to the pier, just what they had all achieved.”
During the big event the bike riders were accompanied by a DHL van, which was used as a support vehicle.
As they reached the finish line, the group was met by a large, cheering crowd.
A celebration and raffle was then hosted by the Martello Lounge on the pier.
Elaine thanked the Martello Lounge who let the group use its space for free, and the local companies who donated raffle prizes, such as Kelly’s at Sunspot, Clacton Carpets and Vinyl, B&Q, and others.
To help her reach the £5,000 target for Hope At Trinity, visit tinyurl.com/yc34wzm6.
