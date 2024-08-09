Sir Trevor Brooking and Tony Gale, who both played for the Hammers, will appear at the Columbine Centre, on Prince's Esplanade, for a theatre-style show.

The evening will be hosted by current Sky commentator Gale, who was a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers.

The former football stars will delve into the highs and lows of their careers during the event on August 23.

Sir Trevor made 647 appearances for the club and scored 102 times wearing the number ten jersey.

He was also the club's player of the season on four occasions and caretaker manager twice in 2003.

He also played 47 times for England, scoring five times.

In 1984, Gale completed a £200,000 transfer to West Ham United and went on to make 300 league appearances over a decade.

Both men are West Ham legends and are inviting fans to learn more about their careers through amazing stories and anecdotes.

Tickets are £18.50 from www.tickettailor.com/events/mandevillepromotionslimited.