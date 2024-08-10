Dead Lane/South Heath Road, Great Bentley in the District of Tendring, will be closed from the junction with Flag Hill for approximately 1070m in a north easterly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 2nd September 2024 for 12 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Feering Road, Coggeshall/Coggeshall Road Feering in the District of Braintree, will be closed from the junction with Colchester Road for approximately 1000m in a southerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 2nd September 2024 for 2 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while pole testing works are undertaken by Openreach.

Maldon Road, Kelvedon in the District of Braintree, will be closed from its junction with London Road to its junction with Brockwell Lane approximately 105m. The closure is scheduled to commence on 2nd September 2024 for 26 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Dunmow Road, Great Bardfield in the District of Braintree, will be closed from its junction with Bell Lane for approximately 1375m in a south westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 22nd August 2024 for 6 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Polecat Road, Cressing in the District of Braintree, from its junction with Church Road to its junction with Witham Road approximately 650m. The closure is scheduled to commence on 2nd September 2024 for 3 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Sladburys Lane, Clacton-on-Sea in the District of Tendring, will be closed from its junction with Burrs Road to its junction with Holland Road approximately 995m. The closure is scheduled to commence on 5th September 2024 for 5 days

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Plough Road, Great Bentley in the District of Tendring, will be closed from its junction with Station Road approximately 140m in a north westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 22nd August 2024 for 7 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while duct laying works are undertaken by Gigaclear.

Dunmow Road, Great Bardfield in the District of Braintree, from its junction with Bell Lane for approximately 1375m in a south westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 22nd August 2024 for 6 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.