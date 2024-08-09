The Clacton Carnival Association held its Party on the Square ahead of a week filled with activities in aid of community charities.

Chairman Kerry Primmer was delighted with the turnout at the event at the weekend and is looking forward to what is yet to come.

She said: “The weather was fantastic and people were enjoying themselves. It was a lovely atmosphere all around and everybody was happy.

“It was a good start to the carnival with the pre-event to warm people up.

“The week ahead of the procession will finish with the Clacton half marathon at the end of the week. This will be a fun event ahead of the procession on Saturday.”

The carnival is raising funds for Clacton RNLI and other charities.

It is entirely organised by volunteers, who are always looking for helping hands to join them.

“Anybody who would like to help can contact us, we’re always happy to welcome new volunteers”, said Kerry.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the carnival can email carnivalclacton@gmail.com.