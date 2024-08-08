A FORMER pub in Clacton could be turned into housing.
Hope’s Bar, in Old Road, has been closed for a number of years.
A planning application has been made to Tendring Council for a change of use from a pub to a house of multiple occupation (HMO) for eight people.
The proposed layout includes eight "spacious" double bedrooms with en-suite facilities.
There would be a large communal kitchen and shared living and dining rooms.
The most recent planning application, which was approved in June last year, sought to change the use from a pub to residential flats.
Hope’s Bar was known as Ronnie’s Bar up until 2014, which was a popular place for dancing and socialising.
The venue has provided a stage for many budding artists and musicians in its time, and it was a staple in the Clacton community with jam nights and open mic sessions.
