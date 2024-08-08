Hope’s Bar, in Old Road, has been closed for a number of years.

A planning application has been made to Tendring Council for a change of use from a pub to a house of multiple occupation (HMO) for eight people.

Fun- Hope's Bar was a fun and entertaining place to socialise in Clacton. (Image: Google) The proposed layout includes eight "spacious" double bedrooms with en-suite facilities.

There would be a large communal kitchen and shared living and dining rooms.

Closed- Hope's Bar has sat empty for a number of years. (Image: Google)

The most recent planning application, which was approved in June last year, sought to change the use from a pub to residential flats.

Hope’s Bar was known as Ronnie’s Bar up until 2014, which was a popular place for dancing and socialising.

The venue has provided a stage for many budding artists and musicians in its time, and it was a staple in the Clacton community with jam nights and open mic sessions.