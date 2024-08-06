Disorder plaguing Britain's streets has now lasted for a week, with unrest witnessed across England and in parts of Northern Ireland.

Police were injured during “sustained violence” in Plymouth yesterday, while similar trouble on the streets of Darlington saw officers pelted with bricks.

While these incidents are causing concern among residents, the force has warned of details being spread around incidents, events and locations which have "simply been wrong".

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Mariner said: "We know incidents elsewhere in the country over the last week have caused concern and gained a lot of attention and there is a lot of disinformation being circulated on social media.

"Don’t believe everything you see and interrogate the details posted – who’s it come from? What are their motives? Can they be trusted?

"Details about some incidents and events that we’ve seen over the last week, including locations, have simply been wrong.

"Please don’t share these because it only increases concerns and stokes division."

The police boss has also issued a warning to any thugs planning to come to Essex to cause trouble.

"We want people to come to Essex and enjoy everything we have to offer this summer," Chief Constable Mariner continued.

"But our message is clear and simple – if you’re planning to come to Essex to cause trouble, don’t bother.

"We’ll be ready and waiting for you and you will be arrested.

"Our officers are part of your communities and we’re stronger together so please look after and support each other."