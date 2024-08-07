The seaside attraction is running the popular Carnival Pier Night to support the Clacton Carnival Association for the fourth year running.

The pier owners will make a donation to the association to help boost the funds it raises for local groups and charities.

Pier spokesman Nigel Brown said the idea came about in 2021 to support the carnival’s centenary.

Charity - The pier will donate towards the carnival association and the charities it supports (Image: Clacton Pier)

He said: “The carnival week is a major part of the town’s calendar. It started on the pier in 1922 and was established by its then owner Ernest Kingsman.

“Therefore, it is also a part of our history and the owners came up with the idea of a special night to kick off the week long celebrations.

“It began with the discounted wristbands on the Friday night and then last year we extended it to cover Saturday and Sunday as well, so that those who couldn’t make Friday wouldn’t miss out.”

The event will take place this Friday (August 9) with a £10 unlimited wristband from 6pm to close.

The wristbands will also be available Saturday and Sunday covering the same time period.

Clacton Carnival Association chairman Kerry Primmer thanked the pier for continuing to provide its backing.

She said: “We have an excellent relationship with the pier and are delighted to team up once again for a collaboration which works for both of us.

“Not only do families get cheap rides but we also get a donation towards the money we raise for community groups. It’s a win-win all round.

“The carnival procession heads off at 6pm on Saturday and it will be ideal for the crowds to head for the pier once it is over for the rides and fireworks.”

There will be free live music with Marcus Pike from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, Words&Music on Saturday andTailfeathers from 6pm to 9pm, and Laura Wyatt on Sunday.