Clacton-based Sands is looking for runners to take part in a ribbon run or walk on October 12.

The organisation aims to help families who have suffered the loss of a baby.

Clacton branch founder Maria Gormley said: "Our 2024 Clacton Sands Ribbon Run/walk is taking place at Clacton again this year on Saturday, October 12, and we would love it if you could join us.

"Together we can take on 5km, and help Sands in their mission to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families.

"We would love your support again this year and I hope that this year, Ribbon Run 2024 can raise even more money than last year."

The start and finishing line will be at the Baby Loss Awareness Remembrance Ribbon Display, at the Memorial Garden, at the top promenade by Clacton Pier.

The route will be the same as in previous years.

Maria said: "We start the walk at the Clacton Pier and walk along Clacton seafront. We then head up a slope that brings us outside the Kingscliff and then walk back along the top promenade to finish at the Baby Loss Awareness Remembrance Ribbon Display."

Participants are asked to meet at 9.45am for a start time of 10am.

The walk is free to take part in, and you can also sponsor others at https://fundraising.sands.org.uk/fundraisers/clactononsearibbonrunwalk.