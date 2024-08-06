Stephen Bone, 42, of Edward Road, was given a 21-month suspended sentence, 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay £1,400 compensation.

On 8 September 2022, several members of the Animal Rising protest group - then known as Animal Rebellion - broke into a dairy distribution centre in Hatfield, Herts, causing around £100,000 of damage in 20 minutes.

Following an extensive investigation, officers from Hertfordshire Police arrested and charged 14 people with conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

Thirteen people have been sentenced in connection with the 2022 protest in Hatfield.

One of those arrested left the country after their visa expired and an arrest warrant remains outstanding.

Eight people admitted the offences and were sentenced across two hearings on July 31 and August 5.

A further five people denied the offences but were convicted by a jury following a three-week trial.

St Albans Crown Court heard some of those who entered the site used cordless drills to make holes in the tyres of lorries waiting at the yard, and bolt cutters to cut off the air valves in what was described as a "planned and deliberate" incident.

Insp Donna Norris, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s public order crime team, said: “The sentences passed down by the courts are a culmination of nearly two years’ worth of work in what has been a challenging and complex investigation.

“These 13 defendants turned up at a dairy distribution centre and caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage.

"They were protesting around climate change and animal welfare and, regardless of your views on the topic, this does not mean you can take the law into your own hands and damage property belonging to others.

“This was a pre-planned incident, with much of it filmed and posted on social media.

"I hope these sentences will reassure the public that we will deal with matters such as these seriously, and that offenders will be brought to justice.”