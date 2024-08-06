Latimer by Clarion Housing Group and Latimer Developments Limited are set to submit plans for the huge development on land east of Colchester between the A120 and B1028.

The land lies in the Colchester and Tendering Council areas.

The plans have been in the pipeline for nearly a decade.

A scoping opinion application – asking what information would need to be included in a planning application – has been submitted to Colchester and Tendering councils for a mixed-use development between Colchester, Ardleigh, Wivenhoe, and Elmstead Market.

Once the scoping opinion has been completed initial and outline plans may be submitted to the councils for consideration.

The huge development is set to include up to six primary schools and a secondary school.

Documents show the applicant consulted the environment health office, Essex County Council and National Highways as well as having meetings with both of the councils.

The site currently has no homes on it and the existing small agricultural buildings are set to be demolished as part of the plans.

The documents say site preparation and construction are set to start in 2026, and the full development would be fully operational by 2051.

The documents say there are a total of seven listed buildings on the site. If agreed the development would see three connected neighbourhoods – a southern neighbourhood, a central neighbourhood and the Crockleford Neighbourhood.

A civic centre is also proposed to offer culture and health services and facilities for the development.

If agreed plans are also set to include a college, sports facilities, up to 18 Gypsy and Traveller pitches, and provision for a care home and or residential institution.

Speaking last year Russ Edwards, project director for Latimer said: “The garden community will transform this part of north Essex, providing new homes, wide-ranging infrastructure, employment opportunities and extensive green open spaces.

“That is why it is so important to us to work with local people and ensure they have a meaningful say in shaping its design.”