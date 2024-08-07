Nigel Farage says he has been “appalled by the levels of violence seen in the last couple of days”.

He suggested involve the British Army if the unrest becomes worse, but says “deeper long-term problems” would remain.

“The levels of intimidation and threat to life have no place in a functioning democracy," he said.

“That so many police officers have been injured trying to keep the peace is shocking, and we should not discount the use of the Army if the situation were to deteriorate further.”

The Reform UK leader blamed “soft policing of the Black Lives Matter protests”, which he claims have spread “the impression of two-tier policing”.

He said: “The majority of our population can see the fracturing of our communities as a result of mass, uncontrolled immigration, whether legal or illegal.

“Yet to attempt to debate this in the public arena leads to immediate howls of condemnation.

“A population explosion without integration was always going to end badly. I have said this for many years.”

Mr Farage called for a “more honest debate”, and said a recall of parliament would be “an appropriate start”.