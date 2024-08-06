Walton Community Forum, on the High Street, opened its doors to share advice from the emergency services and life-saving charities about water safety.

Di Gerard, manager of the community forum and the event organiser, said: “Nothing in Walton had been scheduled to tackle raising awareness on how to stay safe on and around our beautiful coastline so I decided to get as many of our amazing emergency services together to chat to residents and holiday makers.”

The RNLI, HM Coastguard, Essex Police Marine Unit, Essex Fire Brigade Road and Water Safety, Tendring Council beach patrol and community ambassadors, Tendring Canoe Club and Walton and Frinton Yacht Club attended the event, giving live-saving tips.

Safety - Essex Fire and Rescue Service was one of the services which gave life-saving advice to residents (Image: Walton Community Forum)

Mrs Gerard said: “The event was a great success with lots of free giveaways including 30-minute paddle boarding tasters and free ice pops to cool everyone down kindly donated by Premier in Walton.”

"Our thanks are extended to all the services that gave their valuable time to share some very important safety advice and allowing parents and kids to try on various articles of their safety equipment and clothing used in rescues."

The Walton Community Forum is an ever growing service offering a foodbank drop-in and support, Peabody trust housing and benefit help, as well as employment advice and sessions by Open Road to help with drug and alcohol addiction.

Anyone interested in volunteering, can call 01255 677006 or email waltoncommunityforum@gmail.com.