The Magic of Motown has been seen by millions of people since it started out in 2003 and continues to sell out in theatres across the country.

The live show Includes all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship.

The audience is invited to a trip down memory lane with songs by Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, the Temptations, the Supremes, Martha Reeves, the Jackson 5 and many more.

Music - The show is a trip down memory lane to the heyday of Motown music (Image: entertainers)

It is produced by father-and-son team Michael and James Taylor at Entertainers, one of the UK’s leading entertainment producers, who were recently listed in the Stage Top 100, a list of the most influential people in the theatre industry.

Some of their other productions include Cirque: The Greatest Show, The Rocket Man and Man in the Mirror, all of which are touring the UK throughout the year.

Michael said “We are thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of the Magic of Motown.

"Still to this day, the Magic of Motown remains one of our most popular shows, welcoming back audiences time after time.

“This show celebrates the sound of a generation and you can expect a very special evening.”

Stars - The tribute show celebrates some of the biggest names in Motown history (Image: entertainers)

It is one of more than 70 shows taking place at Clacton’s Princes Theatre, with just a few tickets still remaining.

The show will take place on August 25 at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.45pm.

Tickets are £29 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01255 686633.