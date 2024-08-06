Parker’s Garden Centre, in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross, was founded just after the war in 1946 when the late Geoffrey Parker bought the site.

Looking for an interesting and rewarding means to support his wife and sons Roger and John, Geoffrey initially traded as a market gardener.

In 1967, it became one of the first purpose-built garden centres in the country and saw the arrival of the much-anticipated coffee shop in 1990.

Birthday - Roger Parker received a special birthday present for his 80th birthday (Image: Parker's)

Roger Parker is still a key member of the business, which is now in its third generation, and celebrated his 80th birthday with a special gift.

The centre was awarded first place in six categories at the Annual Garden Centre Association Awards ceremony for the East region.

Among the wins were Best Local Garden Centre Award, The Ruxley Rose for Best Plant Area, Best Outdoor Living Retailer, Best Food Hall/Farm Shop, as well as Best Garden Products Retailer and Most Improved Centre.

Mr Parker has been praised for his unwavering enthusiasm and inspiring way to lead the team.

Operations director Katrina Holford said: “We are so proud to have achieved these fantastic awards, especially in celebration of Roger’s 80th birthday.

“We give huge thanks to Roger and our amazing team for their hard work and dedication, and, of course, thank our wonderful customers for their continued support.”

Parker’s is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays between 9.30am and 4pm.