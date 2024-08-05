Two cordons were put in place in the Newmill Lane area this afternoon (August 4) and locals are being told to expect a continued police presence as officers conduct further enquiries.

Ms Rose was found injured and unconscious on a track road near Rectory Lane in Brantham by a member of the public on Wednesday, July 24.

The mum-of-six had left her home in Palfrey Heights at 5am to walk her dog Bruce around the nearby area.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly after 8am.

Ms Rose had sustained injuries to her head and face and was taken to Addenbrookes’ Hospital, where she sadly died four days later on Sunday, July 28.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but the cause of death is pending subject to further tests.

Numerous police enquiries have been taking place including forensic work, searches, house-to-house enquiries and CCTV analysis.

Police are still looking for the pink jacket Ms Rose was wearing (Image: Suffolk Constabulary)

Officers continue to search for the pink jacket Ms Rose was seen to be wearing prior to the incident and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may assist with the inquiry.

The jacket is described as a pink, zip-up, waterproof jacket and is believed to be from an outdoor clothing brand, possibly from Regatta.

Anyone with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police quoting reference number 37/41580/24.