Essex Police will continue to carry out investigative enquiries at Running Waters in Brentwood, following a crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle which happened shortly before 7.40am today.

The road will remain closed to assist Essex Police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who was driving in the area at the time are being asked to check their dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything that may help Essex Police’s investigation.

Please call 101 and quote incident 302 of 4 August.