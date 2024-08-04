ESSEX Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a crash involving a lorry and motorcycle in Brentwood – with the road still currently closed.
Essex Police will continue to carry out investigative enquiries at Running Waters in Brentwood, following a crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle which happened shortly before 7.40am today.
The road will remain closed to assist Essex Police.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who was driving in the area at the time are being asked to check their dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything that may help Essex Police’s investigation.
Please call 101 and quote incident 302 of 4 August.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here