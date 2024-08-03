National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the top Premium Bond winners for August 2024.

Every month, two winners take home £1million but plenty of other prizes are available, with 87 people winning the second prize of £100,000 this month.

Two people in Essex have scooped a six-figure Premium Bonds prize this month.

One of the Essex winners who claimed £100,000 – with the bond number 447ZR517903 – has an overall holding of £50,000.

This person’s winning bond was valued at £5000 and purchased in April 2021.

Another of the Essex winners who claimed £100,000 - with the bond number 276LN365436- has an overall holding of £27,750.

Their winning bond was valued at £3000 and purchased in July 2016

While there seven winners in Essex - 447ZR517903, 225WL683757, 320LC919877, 570LA076600, 252VF091737, 114EL873053, and 497RJ941809 – who won £50,000 each.

You can check the August big winners via the NS&I website here. https://www.nsandi.com/prize-checker/winners

How to check if you have won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.