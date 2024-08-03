Essex Police’s Roads Policing Unit officers routinely patrol the county’s towns and cities alongside more rural locations to keep the roads moving and prevent crime and collisions.

Essex Police officers – as expert riders themselves - have been engaging with riders to advise them on how to stay safe and be seen.

Inspector James Freeman say, the roads policing unit leader, said: “We don’t want anyone to be injured on our roads.

“So, motorcyclists should wear the protective gear they need. In this heat, it’s tempting to wear more casual outfits, but there’s nothing that can beat a good helmet, good protective clothing, safety gloves and boots. They could save you from serious injury, if you come off your bike.”

Experienced - Essex Police has experienced expert riders who have been working alongside public riders to advise them on how to be safe and be seen (Image: Essex Police)

Drivers and other road users were also encouraged to take “a little extra time” to make sure they’ve seen the bike and rider.

Motorcyclists are considered vulnerable road users, alongside pedestrians, pedal cycles, pedestrians, and horses.

Both riders and motorists are asked to be vigilant to road hazards and aware of other road users, to keep to the speed limits and to use their mirrors.

If you’re in a more rural area, please be aware that there may be hazards around that bend or up ahead.

Further look for places to pass each other safely, allowing plenty of space between a vehicle and a motorbike.

While with horses, always pass wide and slow so as not to frighten.

Watch out for hidden entrances to farms and tractors at this time of year and if there is a farm nearby, harvesting could be taking place.

Uncut bushes at the roadside could hide important warnings.

While if you’re in a built-up area, you could encounter bigger vehicles, lorries and buses, so anticipate and be prepared to slow down or stop.

At the same time drivers should be continually looking out for advance warnings of hazards ahead, including junctions.

The Roads Policing Unit continue to work with partners to support road safety campaigns and riders who want to improve their riding skills, can attend a course led by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service in conjunction with Essex Police, called FireBike.

For more information on this free course, visit: FireBike (essex-fire.gov.uk) and you can also visit Elite Rider Training | Riders Make You Safer (eliteriderhub.co.uk)



Essex Police have signposted this video link https://youtu.be/Ytg15xVNE-E by a police motorcyclist informing the public about riding as well as the organisations Think.gov.uk and saferessexroads.org for the public.