Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government figures show the proposed target for Tendring has been set at 1,043 new homes annually – up from the current target of 770 homes a year.

This follows Housing Secretary Angela Rayner's overhaul of England's planning rules to help deliver Labour's pledge of 1.5million new homes by 2029.

Across England, councils will now have to plan for around 370,000 homes annually, instead of the previous 305,000 homes.

Local housing targets have become mandatory again, meaning the Government can set and enforce local housing targets.

Across the East of England, the target has shifted from 35,101 new homes a year to 44,858 homes.

London was the only region to see its target cut, falling from 98,820 homes a year to 80,690.

Redcar and Cleveland will see the largest 1,338 per cent increase – from 45 homes to 645 homes.

This compares to Tendring’s which has a 35 per cent increase from 770 homes to 1043 homes.

Angela Rayner defended the cut to London’s annual homes target, saying the previous ambition "based on an arbitrary uplift was absolute nonsense" and that the Mayor of London "is determined to rise to" the new target.

Ms Rayner added: “Our decisive reforms to the planning system correct the errors of the past and set us on our way to tackling the housing crisis, delivering 1.5 million homes for those who really need them."

The method used by local authorities to calculate how much land they must allocate for new housing, which relied on data from 2014, will be updated.

The national reforms included a targeted release of so-called 'grey belt' land such as disused petrol stations and car parks on parts of the green belt – the country’s protected land.

Any green belt land released will be subject to 'golden rules' to ensure the development delivers 50 per cent affordable homes with a focus on social rent as well as infrastructure such as schools and GPs.