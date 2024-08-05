Ideal for budding cooks aged 7-11, youngsters will get to cook alongside a qualified chef to make a healthy meal from scratch.

The cookery courses in Colchester and Clacton are open to any child who may not get to participate in summer activities due to finance.

Chief exec Shelley Henderson has been with Home-Start for 14 years.

Leaning - The children learn from qualified chefs. (Image: Shelley Henderson)

She said: “We noticed a lot of local need with children with unhealthy eating and obesity, so we started a cooking class.

“It was such a success with the kids, because they get so much out of it - learning to cook, a healthy meal, and an activity in the summer.

“They feel like proper little chefs with aprons and hats on. It’s really important to make the kids feel special.”

As the classes progressed, Home-Start created a cookbook all about how children can make the meals they like healthier, from fish and chips to chicken nuggets.

It also gave slow cookers to families after the children learnt how to use them in classes.

Yum - Youngsters learn how to cook healthier versions of full meals, and they get to eat them. (Image: Shelley Henderson)

Shelley said: “This year, we want to do air fryers, which are a lot easier and a lot safer.

“If we get enough donations, we can give every family an air fryer to take home so they can continue to cook at home.”

Home-Start trains and recruits volunteers to help families in their own home, and offers performing arts, forest schools, baby drop-ins and more, free of charge.

Shelley said: “It’s really about making a difference to the lives of local families and children.

“My passion is making sure all children get the same opportunities, and the opportunities to do something different.

Community- Home-Start works closely in the community to support local families. (Image: Shelley Henderson)

“I love giving the children a magical experience, something a bit special.”

The workshops will take place between 10am and 3pm, on Tuesday 6 and 13 of August in Colchester, and on 15 and 22 of August in Clacton.

Children will be in Home-Start's care and must be able to stay independently and follow cooking instructions.

For more information call 01206 854 625 or email office@homestartcolchester.org.uk, or visit https://www.home-startcjc.com