The High Court granted the injunction this week, which stops all camping, including overnight, in selected areas during the Clacton Airshow period.

Tendring Council (TDC), which runs the annual event, applied successfully for the order at the High Court of Justice in London on Wednesday, July 31.

The order will run from 00.01am on Thursday, August 15 through to 11.59pm on Saturday, August 31, and covers specified areas in Clacton.

It applies to any campervan, mobile home, caravan or tent.

Failing to obey the order means someone can be held in contempt of court, with punishments including a potential prison sentence, fine or seized assets.

Arrows - Fans of the aerial spectacle were disappointed when the Red Arrows confirmed they would not be at this year's event (Image: Newsquest)

The injunction was made in favour of TDC and Essex County Council and follows a similar format as those made in previous years.

Ivan Henderson, TDC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, said the injunction was sought to help protect the high-profile event, which can attract as many as 250,000 over the two days.

He said: “We have had issues with unauthorised encampments in previous years.

“We now take all the steps we can to prevent this happening – and the injunction has proved effective in deterring and handling problems that arise.

“It ensures that everyone can enjoy the airshow and find a spot along the Essex Sunshine Coast with a good view, without having to camp out.”

This year’s Clacton Classic Airshow takes place on August 22 and 23.

Airshow organisers have already announced that a host of heritage aircraft will be taking to the skies, including aeroplanes from the First and Second World Wars and the post-war period, as well as a specially commissioned D-Day Formation.

Show - The Red Devils will join this year's Clacton Airshow (Image: TDC)

The British Army’s world-famous Red Devils parachute team will also be jumping into action at the airshow for the first time during Thursday evening’s twilight flight programme.

Radio Airshow from BBC Essex will once again broadcast live from Clacton Airshow on 103.5FM and BBC Sounds for flight fans who cannot make it down to enjoy the event in person.

Those who are travelling to the event can make use of the Park and Ride service from Hedingham Buses or the event car park run by the Clacton-on-Sea Rotary Club at West Road, as well as additional rail services provided by Greater Anglia.

The open sites covered by the injunction involve land on the south side of Marine Parade West from Clacton Pier to Collingwood Road, as well as the Martello Bay area.

Seafront roads covered are Hastings Avenue (West Road to Selsey Avenue), Marine Parade West and West Road (between the junction with Marine Parade West/Wash Lane and Hastings Avenue).

The car park land includes the Hastings Avenue, Hastings Bay and Martello Coach and Car Park sites.

Full details of the injunction and a schedule of the areas covered will be added to TDC’s website at tendringdc.gov.uk/airshow-injunction-2024 once a sealed copy of the order is received from the court.

For updates and more information on the 2024 Clacton Classic Airshow, visit www.clactonairshow.com, follow @clactonairshow on Twitter, or go to the official Facebook event.