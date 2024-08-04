Work has been completed on the car park at the Tendring Council-run facility in Vista Road.

The overhaul has included resurfacing the entire site along with the construction of a new safe crossing area to the leisure centre from neighbouring Clacton County High School.

Council leisure boss Mick Barry said the works were carried out in response to feedback from customers.

“It’s great to see the work at the leisure centre car park completed,” he said.

“The car park was showing its age, with signs of cracking and was prone to flooding in areas, while there was also a need for a safe crossing area from the school to the leisure centre.

“The car park’s bay layout has been reconfigured to maximise spaces as part of the project, which was managed in phases to ensure access to the leisure centre could be maintained for customers.

“The new surface looks great and will service the centre for years to come – and I’m sure that many customers will welcome the new larger parking spaces.”

The car park work has been funded as part of a 'land swap' deal with Essex County Council to help the school expand.

Mr Barry added: “These works are all part of the goal to help improve the quality of life of our residents by helping them to keep fit and healthy.

“We have also asked for residents’ views on our facilities as part of a consultation that closed last month into Tendring Council’s draft sports and activity strategy, which will set out a five-year approach to developing sports and leisure activity across the district.”